    Azerbaijani volleyball team will hold its first meeting of European Championship

    The opponent is the winner of the European games - Turkey

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ European Championship starts today with match between Belgium and the Netherlands. Report informs, national team of Azerbaijan will participate in competition of 16 countries.

    Volleyball team of Group B include12 players: Jeyran Aliyeva, Kseniya Poznyak, Oksana Kurt, Odin Bayramova, Ayshan Abdulazimova, Katerina Zhidkova, Valeria Mammadova (libero), Kristina Yagubova, Aynur Karimova, Oksana Kiseleva, Polina Rahimova and Margarita Azizova.

    The first match will be played against winner of the first European Games Turkey.

    The meeting will start at 23: 30 at "Merksem Lotto Arena".

    Other team members:

    Group A: Slovenia, Netherlands, Italy, Poland

    Group C: Bulgaria, Russia, Croatia, Belarus

    Group D: Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, Germany.

