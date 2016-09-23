Azerbaijani team will meet Portugal with three losses

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ In 1/4 finals match against Portugal in Futsal World Cup in Colombia, 3 footballers of Azerbaijan will not be able to help their team.

Report informs they are goalkeeper Rovshan Huseynli and Brazilian legionnaires Fineo and Vassura.

All three players in game with Thailand, which ended with a victory of Azerbaijan with a score of 13:8, received next yellow cards and are forced to miss next game. In this game they scored 8 out of 13 goals. Fineo differed 5 times, Vassura - 2 times, and Huseynli - 1 time.

Notably, Azerbaijan-Portugal match will take place on 25 September at 18:00 local time (Baku time - September 26 at 03:00).

The game will be held at the sports complex Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali.