​Azerbaijani team suffered two defeats at the start of the European Championship Basketball

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azeri male basketball team played the first game in the format of 3x3 in the final stage of the European Championship in Bucharest, Romania. Earlier, at the end of the draw, our team came in the same group with Slovenia, Italy and Romania - the host of site.

In the first meeting of the group stage our team was defeated by Slovenia with a minimum score - 15:16. In the second match against Romania Azerbaijani team suffered a setback of 8:15. After two defeats the chance to get into the quarter-finals was almost gone for our team.