 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijani team successfully started in Italy

    European qualifying tournament World Cup on Beach Soccer is held in Jesolo

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European qualifying tournament World Cup on Beach Soccer kicked off in the Italian town of Jesolo. Report informs, Azerbaijani National Team got in group "C" with the teams of Spain, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

    In the first match, our team met with the Czech team and won a landslide victory with a score of 4:1. Ali Huseynov, Sabir Allahguliev and Asif Zeynalov excelled during the game.

    Azeri team will play against Spain in the next game on September 7, and in the 3rd round, on September 8 - with Bulgaria.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi