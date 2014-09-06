​Azerbaijani team successfully started in Italy

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European qualifying tournament World Cup on Beach Soccer kicked off in the Italian town of Jesolo. Report informs, Azerbaijani National Team got in group "C" with the teams of Spain, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

In the first match, our team met with the Czech team and won a landslide victory with a score of 4:1. Ali Huseynov, Sabir Allahguliev and Asif Zeynalov excelled during the game.

Azeri team will play against Spain in the next game on September 7, and in the 3rd round, on September 8 - with Bulgaria.