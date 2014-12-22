 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani rower: My goal to win at Olympic Games 2016

    If I wasn't rowing, my sport would be volleyball, he says

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ So far, my favourite accomplishment in rowing is…second place at the World Rowing Cup in the men’s double sculls. Report informs, Azerbaijani 18-years old rower Boris Yotov said in his statement to official site of World Academic Rowing Federation. He has been pickes out as an athlete on the rise in the world of rowing.

    Azerbaijani athlete says, his goal to win at Olympic Games in Rio.

    " Rowing,formeisa way of life. I was younger, I trained in football and volleyball. And if I had continued with rowing, I would have continued my training in volleyball. My sporting heroes are the Sinkovic brothers from Croatia. The regatta venue I like most is in Lucerne, Switzerland. When I am not rowing, I like to meet friends. My favourite music is rap, and my favorite artist is Eminem", rising star of the world Boris Yotov added. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi