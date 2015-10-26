 Top
    Azerbaijani referee managed games of Armenian national team

    Armenians have lost all three matches with Futsal referee Yusif Nurullayev

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's FIFA futsal referee Yusif Nurullayev managed games at first qualifying round of the World Cup.

    Report informs, 31-year-old judge was appointed to the group "D", which is played in Latvia, Estonia, Cyprus and Armenia.

    Y. Nurullayev managed 3 games out of 6.Armenian national team took part in all games. In the first match Armenians lost to Latvia with a score of 3: 4, in the second match to Cyprus with a score of 2: 3, and in the last game to Estonia, with the score 1: 2. Players of losing team received 10 yellow cards.

    As a result of the qualifying round in Cyprus, Armenian team didn't score any points and ranked the last.

