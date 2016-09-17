Azerbaijani parataekwondo fighters win 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in Poland

Warsaw. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ V European Parataekvondo Championship has finished in Warsaw, Poland.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report informs citing to the Azerbaijani Embassy, our athletes won 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals on the last day of tournament.

Members of Azerbaijani team - Alexander Polushuk (+75 kg, K 42) and Nijat Muslimov (-75 kg., K 42) went up to the highest step of the podium. Other parataekwondo fighters Khazar Mirzayev (-75 kg., K 43), Shahmir Ibadov (-61 kg., F 42), Royala Fataliyeva (-58 kg., K 44) won siver, Namig Abbasov (-61 kg., M 43), Aynur Mammadova (+58 kg., K 44), A.Abuzarli (-75 kg., K 44), Anar Huseynov (-61 kg., K 41) won bronze medals.

As a result, our national team took the 2nd place among men, in total score they ranked in the 3rd place. The national team will return home today. Azerbaijani national squad was represented by 11 athletes on 4 categories at the competition. Nijat Muslimov selected the best athlete of European Championship.

Notably, over 120 athletes from 32 countries have participated in the European Championship.