Azerbaijani national volleyball player signs contract with "Fenerbahçe"

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Volleyball player of Azerbaijani national team and Japanese "Toyota" clubç Polina Rahimova will continue her career in Turkey's "Fenerbahçe" team

Report informs citing the Turkish club's official website, 1-year contract was signed with 27-year-old player.

"Fenerbahçe" once signed player of Azerbaijani women`s volleyball club "Locomotive", Carli Lloyd. 28-year-old US national team volleyball player has signed a 2-year agreement.

Notably, Polina Rahimova was born in Uzbekistan's Fergana city. She played in "Nagliyyatchi", "Azerrail" and for several times named the best player.