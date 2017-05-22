Azerbaijani national volleyball player may continue his career in Italy

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Azerbaijan national volleyball team Vugar Bayramov may continue his career in Italy.

25-year-old player told Report.

He told that he currently talks with Italian club: “I think to continue my career in Italy. For now, I don’t want to sound the name, talks are underway. I will declare after official signing”.

Notably, Vugar Bayramov spent last season in Turkish 2nd division club “Solhan”. During career he played for “Azerneft”, “Serhedchi”, “Birgol Iranian” (IRAN) and “Palandöken Belediyespor” (Turkey).