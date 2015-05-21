Azerbaijani national voleyball team honored the victims of fire at place of incident

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national team in volleyball commemorated those who died in the burnt building located in Binagadi district of Baku.

Report was told by a member of the national volleyball team Ayshen Abdulazimova.

According to her, the team members witnessed the incident while returning from training. A.Abdulazimova said that, the learned about the consequences of the incident from media: "This incident made us very upset. It is very impressive. Yesterday, we went to the front of the burnt building. We do not know how to console the relatives of the victims and others there."

On May 19, 15 people died as a result of the fire which occurred in the building located in Binagadi district, Baku.