Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team players had their first match in the training camp in Maribor, Slovenia.

Report informs, manager Faig Garayev's team met with the Slovenian team.

Although, the first two sets were won by the hosts, the match ended in a draw -2:2 (23:25, 26:28, 25:20, 25:13).

Notably, Azerbaijani national team prepares for the European Championship, which will be held on September 22 - October 1.