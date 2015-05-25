Azerbaijani karate fighters win 7 medals in Qatar

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ 4th International Karate Tournament held in capital of Qatar, Doha.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF), Azerbaijani karate fighters ended tournament with 7 medals.

Competing in "Baku 2015," 8 participants of European Games won 3 gold and 4 silver medals in the final 7 fights.

Firdowsi Farzaliyev (-60 kg), Shahin Atamov (+84 kg) and Tural Baljanlı (kata) rose to the top step of the podium in the tournament. Ayhan Mamayev (-84 kg), Ilaha Gasimova (-55 kg), Farida Abiyeva and Adila Gurbanova (kata) won silver medal. Azerbaijan ranked first in the team.

The national team as they back to Baku will leave for a training camp in Gabala.