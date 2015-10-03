​Azerbaijani judokas open Military World Games with winning medals - PHOTO

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judo fighters gained first bronze medal at the World Military Games VI in South Korea's Mungyeong. Report informs, the team of Vugar Shirinli (60 kg), Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg), Huseyn Rahimli (73 kg), Tural Safguliyev (90 kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) gained award.

The athletes of Rauf Valiyev and Shahin Arzumanov lost 1:4 in 1/4 finals to Brazil. However, defeating Qatar and Algeria with 5:0, Azerbaijani athletes took honorable 3rd place sharing it with South Korea. Brazil defeating Mongolian fighter with 4:1 become a winner.

17 countries have joined the judo team competition.