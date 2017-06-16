 Top
    Azerbaijani handball team defeats Armenians with great score

    Best player of winning team was Maxim Butenko

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani men's handball team had its first match for 9th-16th place of the Emerging Nations Challenge Trophy in Bulgaria.

    Report informs, the opponent was the Armenian team.

    The team, managed by Hikmat Abdullayev dominated the entire match. After 21:7 score at the first half, the Azerbaijani team won the game by 18 goal difference - 39:21. Best player of the winning team was Maxim Butenko.

    Notably, if the Azerbaijani team wins two more matches, then it will finish the tournament at 9th place.

