Azerbaijani handball team defeats Armenians with great score

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani men's handball team had its first match for 9th-16th place of the Emerging Nations Challenge Trophy in Bulgaria.

Report informs, the opponent was the Armenian team.

The team, managed by Hikmat Abdullayev dominated the entire match. After 21:7 score at the first half, the Azerbaijani team won the game by 18 goal difference - 39:21. Best player of the winning team was Maxim Butenko.

Notably, if the Azerbaijani team wins two more matches, then it will finish the tournament at 9th place.