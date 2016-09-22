Azerbaijani futsal team plays tonight at 1/8 finals

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tonight, Azerbaijani futsal team will play 1/8 finals match at Futsal World Cup in Colombia.

Report informs, the rival will be Thailand team.

Qualifying as a second place winner of Spain, Iran and Morocco teams group, Azerbaijani team will fight for 1/4 finals at Coliseo Ivan de Bedout sports complex in Medellin.

Being 2nd at Russia, Egypt and Cuba group matches, Thailand has also qualified for 1/8 finals.

The winner team will compete against Portugal at 1/4 finals. Deciding game of semi-finalist will start on September 26, at 03:00 am Baku time.

World championship, 1/8 finals

02:30. Thailand - Azerbaijan

Medellin. Coliseo Ivan de Bedout

Referees: Fernando Gutiérrez Lumbreras (Spain), Jianqiao Liu (China), Rex Kamusu (Solomon Islands).