    Azerbaijani futsal team plays tonight at 1/8 finals

    Rival will be the Thailand team

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tonight, Azerbaijani futsal team will play 1/8 finals match at Futsal World Cup in Colombia.

    Report informs, the rival will be Thailand team.

    Qualifying as a second place winner of Spain, Iran and Morocco teams group, Azerbaijani team will fight for 1/4 finals at Coliseo Ivan de Bedout sports complex in Medellin.

    Being 2nd at Russia, Egypt and Cuba group matches, Thailand has also qualified for 1/8 finals.

    The winner team will compete against Portugal at 1/4 finals. Deciding game of semi-finalist will start on September 26, at 03:00 am Baku time.

    World championship, 1/8 finals

    02:30. Thailand - Azerbaijan

    Medellin. Coliseo Ivan de Bedout

    Referees: Fernando Gutiérrez Lumbreras (Spain), Jianqiao Liu (China), Rex Kamusu (Solomon Islands).

