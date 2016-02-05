Azerbaijani futsal team to play with the Czechs

Baku. 5 February.REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani futsal team will have next match at European Championship, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia's capital.
Report informs, in the second round, rival of the D group team will be the Czech Republic.
Punished Amadeu will not play at this match, as he has received a red card in the match with Italy.
European Championship
D group, II tour
24:00. Azerbaijan - the Czech Republic
Referees: Admir Zahovic (Slovenia), Gerald Baumfreund (Austria), Tomas Frak (Poland), Sasa Tomic (Croatia).
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author