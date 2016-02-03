 Top
    Azerbaijani futsal team to fight at European championship

    The rival will be an Italian team

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani futsal team will play its first match at the European Championship.

    Report informs, the rival will be an Italian team.

    Match, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia's capital will start at 00:00 a.m. Baku time. Azerbaijani futsal players will play its last match in D group against the Czech Republic February 5.

    Two games were held on first day of competition. In A group Serbia defeated Slovenia 5:1, Spain defeated Hungary 5:2.

    Notably, group stage will be completed on February 7. 

