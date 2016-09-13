Azerbaijani futsal team goalkeeper: Moroccan team surprised us with nothing

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ We have started the match excitedly. Because it was the first time that we had played in the world cup and it was our first game in such a prestigious tournament. We felt under pressure. But little by little we got used to it.“

The goalkeeper of Azerbaijani national futsal team Rovshan Huseynov told Report ahead of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Group F first round match, where they defeated Moroccan team 5:0.

He said that they overtook the rival after scoring the first goal: “After we started the second half, 3:0 score has comforted us. Morrocan team was one of our main rivals. We were bound to win in this match. The rival team surprised us with nothing in the game. They have demonstrated almost the same game that we watched in the video recordings of the previous matches. They played 90 percent same how our head coach analysed Morroco to us.”

The young goalkeeper called the victory an unexpected result: “Sure, we took the game with score 5:0. But I would not say that we won easily. We put so much effort, in defense we tried to play more carefully.”