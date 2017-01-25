Azerbaijani clubs will play next games in Champions League

 Top
    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women volleyball clubs - “Azerreyl” and “Telekom” will play next matches in Champions League. Report informs, ‘railroaders’ will meet French “Saint-Raphaël” at fourth round game of group C.

    Carole Hepp from Luxemburg and Pasi Hakkarainen from Finland will ref the game at Voleyball Center in Frejus city. The game will start at 23:30 Baku time. “Azerreyl”, who has 3 points after 2 games, shares second and third spots with Poland’s “Dabrova Gornitsa” in the group. “Saint-Raphaël” is at fourth place with zero points. Turkish “Fenerbahce” leads the group with 6 points.

    “Telekom” will test Italian “Modena” in away match of group A. The game will be managed by Slovakian Igor Schimpl and Serbian Andjelko Popovic. “Modena” tops the group with 5 points. Another Italian team “Imoco Volley” is second with 4 points. Poland’s “Khimik” positioned third, while “Telekom” is at the bottom without points.

    Next games will be played on February 8. 

