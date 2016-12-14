Azerbaijani club will play first match in Champions League

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Women's volleyball team of Azerbaijan "Telecom" will compete with Italian "Imoco volley conegliano" in Champions League group stage.

Report informs, today A Group will play their first match. The match will start at 23:30 Baku time in Palaverde Villorba arena.

Belgian Arturo Di Giacomo and Russian Andrei Zenovic will manage the game.

Notably, in group's other match, Polish "Ximik" will compete with Italian "Modena" at 23:30 Baku time.

Another representative of Azerbaijan in group stage of the Champions League "Azerrail" on December 15 will compete against Polish MKS.