    Azerbaijani club to play next match of Champions League

    The game will be held in Poland

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani women's volleyball club Telekom will play fifth round of the Champions League

    Report inform, rival of Group A 5th round will be Polish club Khimik.

    The match in Azoty Arena in Szczecin will start at 21:00 Baku time and managed by Slovenian Blaj Marcel and Swedish Stefan Bernström.

    Khimik ranks 3rd in 6 Group A with 6 points after 4 rounds. Failing to score points, Telekom is the last. Italian club Modena and Conegliano take first two places in the group. They have 11 and 7 points, respectively.

    Champions League, V round

    Group A

    21:00. Khimik (Poland) - Telekom (Azerbaijan)

    Referees: Blaj Marcel (Slovenia), Stefan Bernström (Sweden).

