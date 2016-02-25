 Top
    Azerbaijani club to play in Champions League

    The rival is Swiss 'Volero' club

    Baku. 25 February.REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani women's volleyball club 'Locomotive' will have return match in Champions League play-off round.

    Report informs, away match with Swiss 'Volero' will start at 23:00 p.m. Baku time.

    Match will be managed by woman referees. Turkish Nurper Ozbar and Slovenian Sanya Miklosic appointed for today's match.

    First match, which was held in Baku, ended 3:2 win of 'Locomotive'. Azerbaijani representative needs to win away match for taking place among 6 strongest teams.

    Overcoming team will play with winner of Turkish 'Eczacıbaşı' and 'Vakıfbank' teams in the next round.

    Champions League

    1/6 final, return match

    23:00. 'Volero' (Switzerland) - 'Locomotive' (Azerbaijan)

    Referees: Nurper Ozbar (Turkey), Sanya Miklosic (Slovenia)

    Zurich. 'Saalsporthalle'.

    Notably, earlier 'Azeryol' took place in CEV Cup semi-final and was rival of Russian 'Dynamo' (Krasnodar) team.

