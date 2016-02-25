Azerbaijani club to play in Champions League

Baku. 25 February.REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani women's volleyball club 'Locomotive' will have return match in Champions League play-off round.

Report informs, away match with Swiss 'Volero' will start at 23:00 p.m. Baku time.

Match will be managed by woman referees. Turkish Nurper Ozbar and Slovenian Sanya Miklosic appointed for today's match.

First match, which was held in Baku, ended 3:2 win of 'Locomotive'. Azerbaijani representative needs to win away match for taking place among 6 strongest teams.

Overcoming team will play with winner of Turkish 'Eczacıbaşı' and 'Vakıfbank' teams in the next round.

Champions League

1/6 final, return match

23:00. 'Volero' (Switzerland) - 'Locomotive' (Azerbaijan)

Referees: Nurper Ozbar (Turkey), Sanya Miklosic (Slovenia)

Zurich. 'Saalsporthalle'.

Notably, earlier 'Azeryol' took place in CEV Cup semi-final and was rival of Russian 'Dynamo' (Krasnodar) team.