Azerbaijani chess teams end in a draw with Latvia and Armenia at European championship

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ VII tournament meetings of the European men's and women's inter team championship in Reykjavik, capital of Island, held.

Report informs, both Azerbaijani teams end in a draw games played with black pieces - 2:2.

Member of men's team Shahriyar Mammadyarov overcame Alexei Shirov in game with Latvia, but Teymur Rajabov lost to Igor Kovalenko. Arkadi Naydich end in a draw with Arthur Neyksan and Rauf Mammadov with Tom Kantan. As a result Azerbaijani national team's point became 10 and the team ranked 3rd. Russia wins 1st place with 13 points, France 2nd with 10 points. Rival of the team, captained by Alexander Khalifman, which will play with white pieces in the following tournament will be Hungary having same point.

At game with Armenia, Zeynab Mammadyarova overcame Elina Danielian, but Gulnar Mammadova lost to Lilit Mkrtchyan. Narmin Kazimova played in a draw with Lilit Galoyan, Ulviyya Fataliyeva with Maria Kursova. Thus, Azerbaijan national team having 7 points ranked 16th. Rival of the team captained by Fikrat Sideifzade, which will play with black pieces in VII tournament will be Greece having same point.

The European Championship will end on November 22.