Azerbaijani chess team players defeat Armenia at European Championship

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team played against Armenian team at the sixth round of European Chess championship in Greece.

Report informs, Azerbaijani team thumped 2.5-1.5 victory over Armenia.

During the clash of the best chess players in each team, Shahriyar Mammadov lost to Levon Aronyan.

On the third board, another member of the team Arkadij Naiditsch played in a draw with his Armenian rival Gabriel Sargissian.

On the second board Teymur Rajabov playing with white pieces on the 52nd move defeated Sergei Movsesian, Azerbaijani team's number 4 player Rauf Mammadov on the 92nd move has beaten Hrant Melkumyan.

It was the first loss of Armenian team after three victories and two draws.

After six rounds, Azerbaijani team earned 9 points and secured the third and fourth places along with Croatia.