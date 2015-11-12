Azerbaijani chess-players to compete at European Championship

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ European team chess championship starts in Reykjavik city, capital of Island on November 13.

Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented by men's and women's national teams in the competition continuing for ten days.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Eltaj Safarli, Gadir Huseynov and Arkadi Naydich participate in the men's team, which Alexander Khalifman is a captain. Gulnar Mammadova, Zeynab Mammadyarova, Khayala Abdulla, Narmin Kazimova and Ulviyya Fataliyeva participates in the women's team under management of Fikrat Sideifzade.

66 teams will fight in the Championship for the first place. 36 of them are men's team, 30 women's. 4 main and one reserve chess players will participate in each team. Competitions to be held on November 13-17 and 19-22. Attendees will have a rest on November 18.

The Championship will be held of 9 rounds under Swiss system.