 Top

Azerbaijani chess club Odlar Yurdu to be represented by women at European Club

Azerbaijani chess club Odlar Yurdu to be represented by women

Two clubs will represent Azerbaijan at the European Chess Club Cup, to be start on November 10 in Ulcinj, Montenegro,Vice President of the Chess Federation of Azerbaijan Mahir Mammadov told Report.

According to him, the squad of “Odlar Yurdu” will consist of only women in the competition to be last a week. He said that the squad will also include members of the Azerbaijani national team that claimed bronze medal at the European Championship in Batumi, Georgia.

The newly created club "Vugar Hashimov" will join the men's fight.

Notably, earlier "Odlar Yurdu" consisted of only male chess players.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi