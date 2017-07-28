 Top
    Azerbaijani basketball team will play against Armenia

    Match will be held on July 29 at 18:45 Baku time

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani U-16 men's basketball team qualified for semifinals at the European Championship Division C in Andorra.

    Report informs, managed by Elshan Yusubov, the team qualified for the next stage as the second in group B.

    Losing to the host in the last match (66:67), the team achieved this result by defeating Monaco (74:63), Albania (78:66) and San Marino (90:62).

    Azerbaijani national team will meet group A winner Armenian team in the semi-final. The meeting will be held on July 29 at 18:45 Baku time.

