Azerbaijani basketball team will play against Armenia

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani U-16 men's basketball team qualified for semifinals at the European Championship Division C in Andorra.

Report informs, managed by Elshan Yusubov, the team qualified for the next stage as the second in group B.

Losing to the host in the last match (66:67), the team achieved this result by defeating Monaco (74:63), Albania (78:66) and San Marino (90:62).

Azerbaijani national team will meet group A winner Armenian team in the semi-final. The meeting will be held on July 29 at 18:45 Baku time.