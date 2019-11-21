Azerbaijani basketball player moves to German club

Basketball player of Azerbaijan national team Jordan Davis has changed his club.

Report informs that the 22-year-old sportsman has moved from Spain's BAXI Manresa to German Rasta Vechta. A contract has been signed until the end of the season.

Davis has averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in five games within Manresa in the Champions League. Basketball player with Azerbaijani passport failed to appear regularly in the Spanish Basketball League due to the limit imposed on foreigners.