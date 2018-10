© Report

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athletes who took part in the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, have returned to Baku.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani delegation at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport was welcomed by sport representatives, journalists, athletes' relatives, etc.

Of 17 Azerbaijani athletes sent to Argentina, 2 won gold, 1 silver and three bronze medals.