Azerbaijani athlete wins Khazar Cup

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The "CSI1 * -W" category international tournament called as "Khazar Cup" in riding-hall of "Border Equestrian Center" in Novkhani settlement of Baku ended. The equestrian tournament was organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Federation, the athletes from Azerbaijan, Georgia, France, Ukraine and Luxembourg participated.

The participants climbed over the barriers with height of 125 cm on the first day of "Khazar Cub". Marseille Even from Luxembourg outstripped his rivals with the horse called "Kasandra MNM" and ranked the first place. The participants got over the obstacles with 135 cm in height in the second half of the day. Marseille Even won again with "Kasandra MNM".

On the second day of the competition, the horse-breeders got over the borders with 130 cm in height. Azerbaijani athlete Elmar Abdullayev ranked the first place with the horse "Vudi". Georgian representative Shalva Gachechiladze distinguished himself in getting over the barriers with 140 cm in height. The athletes got over barriers with 145 cm in the final. Azerbaijani representative Patrick Mak Enti outstripped all his rivals with his horse "Tall Boy MNM”. The tournament was conducted by the referees from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Bulgaria and Iran.