Azerbaijan women's volleyball team loses to Russia

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan women’s national volleyball team held their next match in the world championship underway in Japan.

Report informs that the team coached by Faig Garayev met with Russians within the third round. The game ended with the rival’s victory - 3: 0. The players of the neighbor country, who prevailed with a 25:21 score in the first two sets ended the last set with a lower difference - 25:22.

This was the second defeat of the Azerbaijani national volleyball team in the world championship. The staff coached by Faig Garayev lost to the United States in the first round with the same score. They managed to defeat the South Korean team in the last round -3:1.

With this victory Russia qualified to C group with 8 points. Azerbaijan ranked fourth with 3 points. In other matches in the group, Trinidad and Tobago will encounter Thailand, while United States is to play South Korea.

Notably, the Azerbaijani national team will encounter Trinidad and Tobago on October 3. The match begins at 08:40 at Baku time. Meanwhile, the game with Thailand starts at 11.10 Baku time on October 4.