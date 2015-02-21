 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan win their first ever Greco-Roman World Cup

    Azerbaijan`s national wrestling team have claimed their first ever gold medals at the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s national wrestling team have claimed their first ever gold medals at the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

    The final round of the championship saw the victories of Azerbaijani wrestlers Hasan Aliyev (66 kg), Rasul Chunayev (71 kg), Rafig Huseynov (80 kg) and Islam Abbasov (85 kg) over Russian wrestlers.

    The win was razor-thin with the two side tied on match score (4-4) and classification points (17-17), with the winner decided by the criteria of the most falls – a 1-0 distinction favoring Azerbaijan.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi