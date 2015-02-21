Azerbaijan win their first ever Greco-Roman World Cup

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s national wrestling team have claimed their first ever gold medals at the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The final round of the championship saw the victories of Azerbaijani wrestlers Hasan Aliyev (66 kg), Rasul Chunayev (71 kg), Rafig Huseynov (80 kg) and Islam Abbasov (85 kg) over Russian wrestlers.

The win was razor-thin with the two side tied on match score (4-4) and classification points (17-17), with the winner decided by the criteria of the most falls – a 1-0 distinction favoring Azerbaijan.