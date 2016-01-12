Azerbaijan to participate in international sports games 'Children of Asia'

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ 38 countries have confirmed participation in VI International Sports Games.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, it was reported by press service of the Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

27 formal requests received to participate in the games as of January 11, including Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Iraq, Iran, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Yemen, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, China.The most numerous part of the foreign countries is expected from the national team of Turkmenistan - 199 people in 16 sports.

The event will be held from 5 to July 17, 2016 in Yakutsk. The final composition of the participating countries will be determined before the end of January 2016.

VI International Sports Games "Children of Asia" expected to be most ambitious in terms of composition and the number of participants in the history of the competition since 1996.