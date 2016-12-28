Azerbaijan will host European Polo Championship in 2020

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ European Polo Championship to be held in Azerbaijan in 2020.

Report informs, Secretary General of Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Bahruz Nabiyev told reporters.

He said that it was decided at the meeting of International Equestrian Federation to hold a continental competition.

B. Nabiyev said that Azerbaijani national polo team is at training camp in Argentina: "We have national team composed of chovgan players. Chovkan allows us to select new players to the national team. Currently. our polo team is in training camp in Argentine. After this competition some of the players will be selected and the team's second board will be formed".

Secretary General said that national polo team will take part in the European Championship 2018 in Siena, Italy.