Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has progressed to the quarterfinal of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship - Women in Baku after defeating Germany 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18).

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the game.

The Azerbaijani volleyball players thrashed Hungary and Poland 3-0 in their previous games of Pool A.

Italy, Russia and Serbia also qualified for the quarterfinal of the tournament.