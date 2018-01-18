 Top
    Azerbaijan national futsal team to play two friendly matches with Iranian team

    The matches will be held at Baku Sport Palace

    Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national futsal team preparing for the final stage of European championship will play two friendly matches.

    Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA the squad headed by José Alesio da Silva will play with Iranian national futsal team on January 23 and 24. Both matches will start at 21:00 at Baku Sport Palace.

    Azerbaijan national team will play with France in the final stage of European championship on February 2, and Spanish team on February 4.

