Azerbaijan national futsal team competes today in European Championship

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national futsal team will play its first match in the final round of the European Championship in Slovenia.

Report informs, the rival is France. The match at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana starts at 21:00 Baku time. Meeting will be broadcasted live on CBC Sport TV channel. The game will be managed by referees from Angelo Gallante (Italy), Alessandro Malfer (Italy) and Ondrej Cerny (Czech Republic).

Notably, in the first game of Group D France scored a draw with Spain - 4: 4. If Azerbaijan team wins today's match,it will advance to 1/4 finals ahead of schedule.