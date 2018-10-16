Azad Rahimov: There is no corruption in Azerbaijani sport

© Report

Tbilisi. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no corruption in sport in Azerbaijan," Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov said.

The Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the minister spoke at the 15th conference of the Council of Europe Sports Ministers in Tbilisi.

The Minister noted that the issues discussed at the meeting do not have much to do with Azerbaijan:"Issues of protection of human rights and fight against corruption are discussed at the conference. The rights of athletes in Azerbaijan are thoroughly protected. In our country there is no concept of corruption in sport. But we are ready to participate in the discussions within the conference. Thus, each discussion gives a big boost to the future of the sport and the development of processes in this field."

Rahimov said that the first conference of Sports Ministers of the Council of Europe on corruption and fixed games in sports was held in Baku 10 years ago: "It is very pleasant that this platform of the Council of Europe has started from Baku. Azerbaijan has joined three sports conventions of the Council of Europe. The most important of these is EPAS (Extended Sports Treaty of the Council of Europe). Azerbaijan is the first country to join this document among five countries ".

Notably, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Mikheil Batiashvili and other officials made speeches at the opening ceremony of the 15th conference of the Council of Europe Sports Ministers.