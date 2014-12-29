Azad Rahimov made a statement on candidacy of Baku to Olympics-2024

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The decision whether to nominate candidacy of Baku in Summer Olympic Games in 2024, accepted by the Head of State and President of the National Olympic Committee. Making a decision, Mr. President comprehensively considers it.

Report informs it was stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

At today's press conference, the Minister noted that the United States is the among the countries claiming to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2024.

According to the minister, if earlier, one of the main reasons was the lack of comprehensive measures, today this problem is solved:

Candidates will be nominated by the most advanced countries, including the United States. Our biggest drawback was the lack of comprehensive measures. However, after the European games such reasons cannot be shown.

If 3000 athletes participated in the Olympic Games in Sochi, 6000 athletes will come to the European games.

A. Rahimov also said the nomination of a new concept in Monaco by Thomas Bach. He added that a positive feature of a concept called 2020: The view is to improve every day requirements for federation. This concept opens up new possibilities.