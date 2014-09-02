Awards for the Azerbaijani sportsmen won the medal in the second Summer Olympic Games among the teens determined

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “Determination of the awards for athletes and their coaches according to the highest results in the 2nd Summer Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China”. Report informs, the amount of the awards for the highest results of athletes and their coaches in the 2nd Summer Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China was determined.

According to the decree, the awards have been determined as following:

For the first place - each of the sportsmen AZN 50 000 and their coaches – AZN 25 000.

For the second place - each of the sportsmen AZN 30 000 and their coaches – AZN 15 000.

For the third place - each of the sportsmen AZN 20 000 and their coaches – AZN 10 000.

The Cabinet of Ministers was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in the decree.