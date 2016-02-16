 Top
    Arena to host Azerbaijan-Netherlands futsal match revealed

    The first meeting will take place in the city of Almere, the Netherlands

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Arena, which will host Azerbaijan-Netherlands Futsal world cup "play-off" round determined. 

    Report was told by International referee-inspector Asim Khudiyev

    According to him, the match will be held on April 12 in Baku Sports Palace. The official decision will be announced next week.

    Notably, the first meeting will take place in the city of Almere, the Netherlands' Topsportsentrum " on March 22.

    The winning team after two games will qualify for the world championship on 10 September - 2 October, which will take place in Colombia.

