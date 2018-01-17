Another futsal player joins Azerbaijan national team

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Another player joined Azerbaijan national futsal team preparing in Baku for the final stage of European championship.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation press service, Fineo de Araujo playing for Japanese futsal club Agleymina Hamamatsu, arrived in Baku early today.

Some time ago futsal player seized the opportunity of break in Japanese championship to visit Brazil and today he will join the training that will be held in Olympic Star.

Fineo, who participated in the qualification matches of European championship in Baku last April, on December were not invited to the international tournament in Iran.

Considering the far distance and time difference with Japan, the head coach Jose Alesio da Silva send invitation for him before official games started.