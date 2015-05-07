 Top
    One more Azerbaijani cyclist among winners of Tour d'Azerbaidjan

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Second stage of the international bicycle tour "Tour d'Azerbaïdjan-2015" category 2.1 of the International Cycling Union (UCİ) passed today.

    Report informs, in the competition participants of 25 teams from 24 countries covered the distance of 187 km.

    The cyclists rode from the Bike Park to the Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in the center of Ismayilli.

    Team member of Slovenia Primoz Roglich become a winner.

    Member of the Azerbaijani club "Synergy Baku" Matei Mugerli came second. Third place won the US representative Christopher Horner.

    Participants of bike tour "Tour d'Azerbaïdjan-2015" also gain license points for the Summer Olympic Games "Rio 2016".

