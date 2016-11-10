4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will employ 8,000 volunteers

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Registration started for volunteer program to operate during 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku in May 12-22 of next year.

Young people who want to join program have to get registered on Games’ official web site (http://baku2017.com/volunteers) and attend interviews and trainings, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sport Samaya Mammadova told Report.

Young people selected to volunteer program will gain significant experience in various fields, including welcoming of guests, accreditation, media, sports, technology, transportation, space management, work force, national Olympic committees, security, protocol and etc.

S. Mammadova told that “Baku-2017” Islamic Solidarity Games Operation Committee invites responsible, helpful and benevolent, friendly and affable, communicable young people with ability to work in team to participate in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games: “Candidates to volunteer program can register on http://baku2017.com/volunteers web page.

The registered candidates, after passing the interview, will participate in number of trainings held by Operation Committee professionals to gain necessary skills for volunteer works.

8,000 volunteers are expected to be employed in organization and administration of global scale sport event.