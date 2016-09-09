7 Brazilians of 25 playing for Azerbaijani team at Futsal World Cup

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Totally 25 Brazilians will participate at the Futsal World Cup in Colombia, September 10.

Report informs, 22 of them are futsal players, 3 coaches.

The teams with more Brazilian players are from Azerbaijan and Italy.

7 Brazilians will play for the Italian team, while 6 for Azerbaijan. Taking into account that coach Miltinho is also from Brazil, then number of Brazilians makes 7 also in Azerbaijani national team. The team's Brazilian players are Thiago Teles Martins, Fineo de Araujo, Eduardo Mello Borges, Fabio Jose Polletto, Williams Oliveira do Nascimento and Everton Kardoso.

The remaining 11 Brazilian players and 2 coaches are in the composition of Kazakhstan, Russia, the Solomon Islands and Spain teams.

Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by 13 futsal players at the world cup. The group stage rivals are Morocco, Iran and Spain.