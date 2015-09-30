2016 Formula 1 Championship starts 2 weeks earlier

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Initial stage of 2016 Formula One World Championship Australian Grand Prix will be held two weeks earlier than originally planned date.

Report informs citing the Tass it was said on the official website of the Australian stage.

In the preliminary version of the calendar race Australian Grand Prix was to be held April 3rd.According to the new version the race will take place on March 20.Australian stage of "Formula 1" is held in Melbourne on the track "Albert Park".The winner of the race this year was the pilot of the "Mercedes" Lewis Hamilton.