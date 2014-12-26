Georgy Nikolov: Kahaber Tshadadze behaves ungentlemanly

Baku. December 26. REPORT.AZ/ " Football team coach Kakhaber Tskhadadze left Inter club without notifying the president of the Georgian team Georgy Nikolov. G. Nikolov said to Report Agency.

Currently, being in his homeland Bulgaria, the president of the club did not consider it proper action that, K. Tshadadze held talks with the club's honorary president Jahangir Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors and agreed to work in two places at the same time without letting him know.I have always supported Tshadadze.Even in the most difficult times in summer, when we were offered competitive bids i tried to save our team and i have managed.Now, without my knowledge, negotiations with Mr. Hajiyev and putting me in a difficult situation gently speaking is a nongentlemanly behavior.

Maybe because i'm abroad, he didn't learn my opinion. But I was possible through the e-mail and other means.

Because the 46-year-old specialist G. Nikolov will work in two places at the same time, "Inter" will suffer most.