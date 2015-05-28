FIFA's Sepp Blatter holds emergency talks

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA president Sepp Blatter has chaired an emergency meeting, as the football world governing body is mired in crisis over a growing corruption scandal.

Report informs referring to BBC, Mr Blatter is under pressure to step down and delay a vote due on Friday for the next FIFA president following the arrests of seven top FIFA officials.

Many of its key sponsors have expressed concern, including Coca Cola and Visa, which also says it may review its ties.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron has backed calls for Mr Blatter to resign.

Mr Blatter was not among the 14 people charged by the US authorities on Wednesday with racketeering, fraud and money laundering.

He hoping to secure a fifth term at Fifa's congress in the Swiss city of Zurich on Thursday.