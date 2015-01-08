World Bank published a review on Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Level of poverty in Azerbaijan in 2007-2012 decreased from 15.8% to 6%, the unemployment rate - to 5.2%. Report informs it was stated in the review of the World Bank about the challenges in the field of work in Azerbaijan.

According to the document, 77.6% of the population of Azerbaijan are provided with jobs, half of which are involved in the service sector, 37% of the population are employed in agriculture.

The review noted that Azerbaijan's GDP is 73.5 bln dollars, 40% of the mining industry. However, only 1% of the population are involved in this field.

The main risks for employment in Azerbaijan WB experts say the fact that the population of Azerbaijan is rapidly getting younger, and the younger generation will need to have jobs.Another major challenge to the World Bank considered the lack of qualified personnel.

The Bank recommends that the Government of Azerbaijan carry out institutional reforms in the field of public work.

Note that before the World Bank published a similar review on Armenia.It notes that 30% of the population are below the poverty line, and 16% of the population are unemployed.Also stressed that 52 people out of 100 cannot find a job in more than 1 year.