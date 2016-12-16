Next year's working and non-working days in Azerbaijan named - LIST

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Working time norm and Production schedule for the year 2017 have been approved under the decision of the Board of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated December 15, 2016, No.10.

Report informs citing the ministry's Public Relations Department.

In the next year, proper calculating and applying employees' work time norm at enterprises, offices and organizations according to the requirements of the Labor Code must be carried out in accordance with the mentioned Working time norm and Production schedule, regardless of ownership and organizational-legal form.

Working time norm for 2017 declares that according to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Novruz, Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha holidays in 2017", dated November 25, 2016, No. 483, in 2017, January 1, 2 - New Year's Day, January 20 - National Mourning Day, March 8 - Women's Day, March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 - Novruz Holiday, May 9 - Victory Day over Fascism, May 28 - Republic Day, June 15 - National Salvation day of Azerbaijani people, June 26 - Azerbaijani Armed Forces Day, June 26, 27 - Eid al-Fitr, September 1, 2 - Eid al-Adha, November 9 - National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and December 31 - Solidarity day of World Azerbaijanis are considered non-working days.

According to Item 5 and 6 of Article 105 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Novruz, Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha holidays in 2017", dated November 25, 2016, No. 483, January 3, 4, May 29, June 28 and September 4, are considered as non-working days in a five-day work week, also, January 3 and May 29 in a six-day work week.

February of 2017 consists of 28 calendar days, the year of 365.